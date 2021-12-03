VOA Our Voices 400: Influencers or Under the Influence?
With a growing number of people striving to be online influencers, many, including young women are falling under the influence of an excessive and risky amount of the social media use in search of viewers and followers. On this edition of Our Voices, we’ll introduce you to several influencers who will share the advantages and challenges of living their life on-line and examine the potential dangers and benefits of being on social media.
