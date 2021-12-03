Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News

Our Voices

VOA Our Voices 400: Influencers or Under the Influence?

VOA Our Voices 400: Influencers or Under the Influence?
Embed
VOA Our Voices 400: Influencers or Under the Influence?

No media source currently available

0:00 0:28:00 0:00
Direct link

With a growing number of people striving to be online influencers, many, including young women are falling under the influence of an excessive and risky amount of the social media use in search of viewers and followers. On this edition of Our Voices, we’ll introduce you to several influencers who will share the advantages and challenges of living their life on-line and examine the potential dangers and benefits of being on social media.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG