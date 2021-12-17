VOA Our Voices 401: Omicron: New Variant of COVID-19
Nearly two-years after alarm bells sounded warning of a deadly virus from Wuhan, China, there is a new coronavirus variant that was first identified weeks ago by scientists in Botswana and South Africa, according to the New York Times, that is threatening to extend the pandemic. On this next edition of Our Voices, we’ll look at the impact of the new Omicron variant and the reintroduction of travel restrictions and testing requirements.
