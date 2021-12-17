Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News

Our Voices

VOA Our Voices 401: Omicron: New Variant of COVID-19

VOA Our Voices 401: Omicron: New Variant of COVID-19
Embed
VOA Our Voices 401: Omicron: New Variant of COVID-19

No media source currently available

0:00 0:28:00 0:00
Direct link

Nearly two-years after alarm bells sounded warning of a deadly virus from Wuhan, China, there is a new coronavirus variant that was first identified weeks ago by scientists in Botswana and South Africa, according to the New York Times, that is threatening to extend the pandemic. On this next edition of Our Voices, we’ll look at the impact of the new Omicron variant and the reintroduction of travel restrictions and testing requirements.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG