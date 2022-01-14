VOA Our Voices 403: Abortion Rights at a Crossroads
Abortion is a polarizing issue that is playing out in courts around the world. Benin has recently legalized abortion -- and in the U.S. -- the Supreme Court is weighing a state law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, in a case that could impact abortion rights worldwide. The controversial debate is coming to a head as both sides fight for pro-life or pro-choice. On the next Our Voices, we’ll look at laws on reproductive rights -- and the possibility of overturning of Roe vs Wade in the U.S. and its impact on African nations.
