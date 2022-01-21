VOA Our Voices 404: Abducted for Ransom

How much would you pay for the “safe” return of a loved one if they were abducted or kidnapped?Would you pay the ransom, or risk going to jail for at least 15 years? On this edition of Our Voices, we’ll examine the kidnapping crisis and how mass abduction for monetary gain has become a thriving business on the continent, especially in Nigeria where over 2,500 people have been kidnapped over the past year, reportedly extorting $4.9 million from average citizens.