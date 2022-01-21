VOA Our Voices 404: Abducted for Ransom
How much would you pay for the “safe” return of a loved one if they were abducted or kidnapped?Would you pay the ransom, or risk going to jail for at least 15 years? On this edition of Our Voices, we’ll examine the kidnapping crisis and how mass abduction for monetary gain has become a thriving business on the continent, especially in Nigeria where over 2,500 people have been kidnapped over the past year, reportedly extorting $4.9 million from average citizens.
Related
Episodes
-
January 14, 2022
VOA Our Voices 403: Abortion Rights at a Crossroads
-
January 07, 2022
VOA Our Voices 402: Year-Ender 2021-2022: Reflect, Review and Renew
-
December 17, 2021
VOA Our Voices 401: Omicron: New Variant of COVID-19
-
December 03, 2021
VOA Our Voices 400: Influencers or Under the Influence?
-
November 26, 2021
VOA Our Voices 344: Feast or Famine? Food Insecurity in Africa
-
November 12, 2021
VOA Our Voices 343: COP26 Climate Summit