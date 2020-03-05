South Africa confirms its first case of COVID-19, a 38-year-old man from the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, had travelled to Italy with his wife, before returning to South Africa on March first; The non-profit group, Freedom House, has released its annual report on freedom and the state of democracy, around the world; A top United Nations official says African governments must do more to meet 2030 agenda goals, for sustainable development.

A54 Business: African airlines are facing a massive hit of up to $40 million dollars from the Corona-virus outbreak, according to an airline industry association.