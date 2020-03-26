On this edition of Africa 54, Italy, the United States, and Spain are now among the key centers in the fight against the global Coronavirus outbreak; Senegal President Macky Sall imposes curfew and officials banning public gatherings and limiting transport between regions; Ivory Coast sets an evening curfew, closing all restaurants and banned unauthorized travel; Britain's Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, tested positive for the Coronavirus, while G7 foreign ministers, global leaders pledge to work together to battle the outbreak.

A54 Business: A Ghanaian fashion designer launched her clothing line "Selina Beb," eight years ago creating a buzz on the fashion scene in Accra. Now, plus-size women who like to shop, but are worried about what to wear, and where to buy, are getting a custom-made shopping experience right at their doorsteps.