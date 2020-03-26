Africa 54

March 26, 2020 12:30 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

On this edition of Africa 54, Italy, the United States, and Spain are now among the key centers in the fight against the global Coronavirus outbreak; Senegal President Macky Sall imposes curfew and officials banning public gatherings and limiting transport between regions; Ivory Coast sets an evening curfew, closing all restaurants and banned unauthorized travel; Britain's Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, tested positive for the Coronavirus, while G7 foreign ministers, global leaders pledge to work together to battle the outbreak.

A54 Business: A Ghanaian fashion designer launched her clothing line "Selina Beb," eight years ago creating a buzz on the fashion scene in Accra. Now, plus-size women who like to shop, but are worried about what to wear, and where to buy, are getting a custom-made shopping experience right at their doorsteps.

