On this edition of Africa 54, The World Health Organization says a record new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over 24 hours, marking the highest number over a 24-hour period since the outbreak erupted; Botswana ends its 48-day coronavirus lockdown, allowing all businesses and schools to reopen under strict conditions; Egypt expands its COVID-19 testing, announcing all of the country’s general hospitals will offer testing; Moeketsi Majoro becomes Lesotho’s prime minister, just one day after his predecessor resigned.

A54 Business: Malaicha, an app that lets people in South Africa buy groceries for others in crisis-hit Zimbabwe, saw the use of its services surge after borders closed under a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Customers make their order via the app and the company delivers the goods in Zimbabwe, where it stores of the items in warehouses.