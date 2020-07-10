On this edition of Africa 54, U.S. top infectious-disease official urges state governors to delay their reopening plans amid surge in new coronavirus cases; World Health Organization now says the airborne spread of COVID-19 cannot be ruled out; New guidelines introduced by U.S. immigration will require international students to leave the U.S. if they do not attend in person classes; Researchers in the U.S. city of Tulsa, Oklahoma will begin a test excavation at a site as part of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre grave.

A54 Entertainment: Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, most live concerts and tours are no longer possible for musical artists worldwide. Many of them still continue creating new music at home and in recording studios. Heather Maxwell, host of Music Time in Africa, brings us news of a new album release of exciting, neo-traditional music from Rwanda. She joins the artist, Munyakazi Deo, virtually from Kigali to learn more about his album, his inanga afro-fusion style, and what it means for Rwanda’s traditional culture.