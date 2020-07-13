On this edition of Africa 54, Zindzi Mandela, daughter of former South African president Nelson Mandela, has died; United States continues to be hard-hit by the rampaging coronavirus, with more than 60,000 new confirmed cases reported on Sunday; South Africa announces a renewed ban on the sale of alcohol and a new nighttime curfew, as the number of new corona-virus infections grows.

A54 Sports: Many sports events, including horse racing, have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of them was the annual gold cup steeplechase in the plains, Virginia outside Washington. But instead of scrapping the entire event, the organizers decided to hold the race without spectators. As we hear from VOA’s Deborah Block, this year’s gold cup was offered virtually to anyone who wanted to watch it.