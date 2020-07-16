On this edition of Africa 54, COVID-19 infections climb in South Africa as some hospitals to turn away people with coronavirus due to lack of medical staff and equipment; The World Health Organization warns the coronavirus pandemic will get worse if countries do not stick to strict health care precautions; Tunisia’s prime minister steps down, triggering a political crisis; A Nigerian technology entrepreneur is found decapitated and dismembered in a luxury New York apartment.

Seizing the Moment", a new report by UNAIDS, notes that progress made in the fight against HIV/AIDS could experience a set-back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In part-two of Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou's interview with UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima, they discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the fight against HIV/AIDS and what can be done.