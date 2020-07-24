On this edition of Africa 54, former Tanzania president Benjamin Mkapa dies at age 81; A prominent South Sudanese economist lands in U.S. accusing South Sudan of ordering a hit-squad to kill or kidnap him; South Africa closes schools for four weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus; Spain, once the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, re-imposes restrictions amid new cases.

A54 Entertainment: With so many virtual, live music concerts and performances on social media, it’s hard to know what’s worth watching. Music Time in Africa host, Heather Maxwell, though, makes it easy. She gets us straight to the best gigs on the continent. This weekend Lamisi is the one to watch.