On this edition of Africa 54, Somalia's parliament over the weekend ousts its prime minister; The spokesperson for Ethiopia’s prime minister responds to accusations the government had a hand in the death of prominent musician; The U.S. leads the world in the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections, with more than 4.2 million; Morocco stops intercity travel to and from some of its biggest cities in an effort to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, the government says it has made mask-wearing mandatory.