On this edition of Africa 54, Benin based journalist sparks a discussion on sexual harassment in and beyond the west African country’s newsrooms; A South African an anti-corruption watchdog looks into irregularities in coronavirus-related offers; South Africa approaches 517,000 COVID-19 infections, with the number of infections continuing to increase; Kenyan health care providers say cancer patients are being greatly affected by restrictions to help contain the coronavirus.

A54 Health: Mother-to-child transmission of HIV is the spread of the virus from a woman living with HIV to her child during pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding. Experts say mother-to-child transmission accounts for more than 90 percent of HIV infections in children and can be reduced to less than 5 percent by providing a HIV-positive mother access to effective anti-retroviral therapy and support services. Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou spoke with UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima and discussed some innovative solutions to tackle this issue.