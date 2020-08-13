Africa 54
August 13, 2020 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, the French foreign ministry advises its citizens to avoid going to Niger following the killing of six French aid workers and two Nigeriens; Doctors warn global death toll from diseases like tuberculosis, malaria and HIV could increase sharply due to disruption to health services caused by the coronavirus pandemic; The World Health Organization says by 2025, half of the world’s population will be living in areas that are considered water stressed.