On this edition of Africa 54, the leader of the west Africa’s regional bloc meets with deposed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who says he was not forced from office and does not want to return to office, Keita however called for a speedy return to a democratically elected government; U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Sudan as the White House pushes for Arab nations to normalize ties with Israel; Republicans opened their four-day convention unanimously nominating U.S. President Donald Trump for a second term.

A54 Health: The World Health Organization's African region on Tuesday is expected to be officially certified free of the wild polio virus. This certification comes four years after Nigeria, the last polio-endemic country in Africa, recorded its final case of wild polio. The certification marks a major step toward global eradication of the virus. In an interview with Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou, Michel Zaffran, the WHO director for polio eradication, discusses efforts and strategies that led to this achievement in Africa and what is being done to help Afghanistan and Pakistan, the two-remaining polio-endemic countries, achieve the same milestone.