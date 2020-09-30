On this edition of Africa 54, a new United Nations study says Africa is losing $89 billion dollars each year through illicit financial flows; Nigerian lawmakers in the northwestern state of Kaduna approve a measure to castrate men convicted of raping children under the age of 14; A group of Malawi women are changing lives in villages that have long lived without power.

A54 Technology: Rwanda is one of the fastest-growing African countries in internet technology, some analysts say this is the government's ambitious plan to transform the country into a regional high-tech hub. For more insight, Africa 54 technology reporter Paul Ndiho spoke to Kevine Bajeneza, founder and CEO of Natcom services, a tech company equipping unemployed youth with I.T. essentials.