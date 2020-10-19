Africa 54
October 19, 2020 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, ballot counting is underway in Guinea following a largely peaceful election day which will decide if incumbent president Alpha Conde wins a third term; Sudan’s transitional government pledges to cooperate with in International Criminal Court’s case again former autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir; The African diaspora in the United States mobilizes voter drives as election 2020 draws more eligible African-born immigrants to vote.