October 29, 2020 12:30 PM
This program will begin at 12:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54, vote counting is underway in Tanzania on Thursday for parliamentary and presidential elections, as President John Magufuli seeks a second five-year term; The World Trade Organization works to regroup after the United States rejects its bid to select Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; A Malian court sentences to death a suspected jihadist and his co-defendant for killing more than two dozen people in attacks targeting foreigners in 2015.

