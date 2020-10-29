On this edition of Africa 54, vote counting is underway in Tanzania on Thursday for parliamentary and presidential elections, as President John Magufuli seeks a second five-year term; The World Trade Organization works to regroup after the United States rejects its bid to select Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; A Malian court sentences to death a suspected jihadist and his co-defendant for killing more than two dozen people in attacks targeting foreigners in 2015.