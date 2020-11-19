On this edition of Africa 54, the Ethiopian federal government is predicting that it will soon defeat the Tigray People's Liberation Front in the country’s northern region while the TPLF maintains that it has secured military victories; Ugandan police arrest opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, as he campaigned for January's presidential election; Coronavirus cases in the U.S. now exceeds 11.2 million, with one million of those cases recorded just in the last week.