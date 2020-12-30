On this edition of Africa 54, as the vote counting continues in the Central African Republic, the electoral commission says hundreds of the country's polling stations did not operate on Sunday amid a surge in rebel violence; Nigerian security sources say landmines planted by Boko Haram jihadists have killed eleven security members, including four soldiers.

A54 Technology: In Ghana, an aspiring global ambassador is on a mission to change the way young people use technology. Africa 54’s Paul Ndiho spoke to Lily Botsyoe, team lead at Hacklab Ghana, about her plans.