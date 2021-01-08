Africa 54

January 08, 2021 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, a United Nations team arrives in Niger, following one of the worst attacks in the country's recent history; At least three people have been killed after a boat capsized on Democratic Republic of Congo's Lake Kivu; U.S. President Donald Trump expresses outraged by the violence that transpired when his supporters stormed the Capitol building.

A54 Entertainment: The 2020 principal laureate of the Prince Claus Fund, named in honor of Prince Claus of Netherlands was awarded in December. The winner Ibrahim Mahama, a visual artist from Ghana, speaks with Music Time in Africa’s host Heather Maxwell.

