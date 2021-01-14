On this edition of Africa 54, Ugandans are voting Thursday in a presidential election pitting long-time leader Yoweri Museveni against an opposition galvanized by Bobi Wine, a popular singer; Rebels attacked the Central African Republic capital of Bangui Wednesday, in an escalation of violence following the presidential election last month; The Democratic-majority U.S. House impeached President Donald Trump Wednesday, charging him with inciting an insurrection attempting to overturn the Electoral College vote count at the U.S. Capitol last week.