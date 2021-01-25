Africa 54

January 25, 2021 11:30 AM
This program will begin at 11:30 AM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54, tropical cyclone Eloise hits Mozambique's Sofala coastal province displacing almost seven-thousand people, before weakening and heading inland to Zimbabwe, Swaziland and South Africa; Somali officials and the Uganda People’s Defense Forces say they killed 189 al-Shabaab fighters in an operation in southern Somalia; The U.S. House of Representatives is set to send an article of impeachment against former president Donald Trump to the U.S. Senate.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - January 22, 2021
A54 January 22
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - January 21, 2021
A54 January 21
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - January 20, 2021
A54 January 20
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - January 19, 2021
A54 January 19
Mon, 01/18/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - January 18, 2021
A54 January 18