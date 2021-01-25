On this edition of Africa 54, tropical cyclone Eloise hits Mozambique's Sofala coastal province displacing almost seven-thousand people, before weakening and heading inland to Zimbabwe, Swaziland and South Africa; Somali officials and the Uganda People’s Defense Forces say they killed 189 al-Shabaab fighters in an operation in southern Somalia; The U.S. House of Representatives is set to send an article of impeachment against former president Donald Trump to the U.S. Senate.