On this edition of Africa 54, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, lawmakers and a host of dignitaries pay their final respects to former President Jerry John Rawlings, Ghana’s longest serving leader; Ugandan troops withdraw from around the home of opposition leader and pop star Bobi Wine, ending his house arrest since the January 14th election won by long-serving President Yoweri Museveni.

A54 Health: American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Moderna says its current coronavirus vaccine appears to work against the two highly transmissible strains found in the U.K. and South Africa. Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou has more.