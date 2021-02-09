On this edition of Africa 54, the World Health Organization set to review the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine considering a South African study indicating the drug offers minimal protection against the new South Africa coronavirus variant; A Zimbabwean often-arrested anti-corruption journalist turns to protest music -- and a song he has released on social media is going viral.

A54 Health: In the latest World Malaria Report, the World Health Organization says despite the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries worldwide held the line in protecting gains against Malaria, while saving hundreds of thousands of lives. For more insight, Africa 54 Health correspondent Linord Moudou spoke with Dr. Melanie Renshaw, chief program officer at the RBM Partnership.