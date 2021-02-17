Africa 54

February 17, 2021 11:30 AM
Embed
This program will begin at 11:30 AM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54, unidentified gunmen attacked a secondary school in central Nigeria's Niger state abducting many students; Zimbabwe will begin vaccinating against COVID-19 on Thursday, starting with health workers and other essential service personnel; Tanzania’s government insists there are no cases of COVID-19 in the country, but residents and doctors say otherwise.

A54 Technology: Ghana, like many African countries, grapples with high maternal and perinatal mortality rates. A new app, Trimester Save, is looking to help expectant mothers and parents of young children save money and make mobile payments using their phones. For more insight, Africa 54’s Technology Correspondent Paul Ndiho, via Skype, spoke to Dr. Elvis Kuma Forson, CEO, and founder of Trimester Save in Accra, Ghana.

Latest Episodes
Tue, 02/16/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 16, 2021
A54 February 16
Mon, 02/15/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 15, 2021
A54 February 15
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 12, 2021
A54 February 12
Thu, 02/11/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 11, 2021
A54 February 11
Wed, 02/10/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 10, 2021
A54 February 10