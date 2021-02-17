On this edition of Africa 54, unidentified gunmen attacked a secondary school in central Nigeria's Niger state abducting many students; Zimbabwe will begin vaccinating against COVID-19 on Thursday, starting with health workers and other essential service personnel; Tanzania’s government insists there are no cases of COVID-19 in the country, but residents and doctors say otherwise.

A54 Technology: Ghana, like many African countries, grapples with high maternal and perinatal mortality rates. A new app, Trimester Save, is looking to help expectant mothers and parents of young children save money and make mobile payments using their phones. For more insight, Africa 54’s Technology Correspondent Paul Ndiho, via Skype, spoke to Dr. Elvis Kuma Forson, CEO, and founder of Trimester Save in Accra, Ghana.