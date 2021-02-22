Africa 54

February 22, 2021 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, a small Nigerian Air Force passenger plane crashes just outside Abuja airport after reporting engine failure on Sunday, killing all seven people on board; Italy’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo is killed in an ambush in eastern Congo Monday; Niger begins counting the votes in the presidential run-off that will usher in the first democratic handover of power in the country's history.

