On this edition of Africa 54, Niger’s ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum is declared the winner of the recent presidential election; Guinea started an Ebola vaccination campaign as authorities race to contain the first resurgence of the virus there since the world's worst outbreak in 2013 to 2016; The U.S. Senate confirms career diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

A54 Technology: A54 Technology: COVID-19 is having a devastating impact on small businesses in Nigeria and young entrepreneurs are developing ways to help using new technology. Africa 54’s Technology correspondent Paul Ndiho, speaks to Vivienne Belonwu, a communications strategist, about the needs.