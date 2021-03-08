On this edition of Africa 54, a series of large explosions at a military base that killed at least 15 people in Equatorial Guinea were the result of negligence related to the use of dynamite, according to the president; Schools in Senegal are shut until March 15 after days of violent protests that have paralyzed parts of the capital Dakar and are expected to continue this week; March 11 marks International Women’s Day, celebrating women’s achievements across the globe, overcoming persistent gender inequality.