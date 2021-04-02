On this edition of Africa 54, a boat carrying more than one thousand survivors of a highly organized, deadly attack in northern Mozambique arrive in the port of Pemba; France faces mounting calls from rights groups to open an investigation into an air strike by its forces in Mali that a U.N. probe says killed 19 civilians at a wedding party.

A54 Entertainment: Music Time in Africa’s Heather Maxwell is joined by musician Msafiri Zawose from his home studio in Bagamoyo, Tanzania to share the details about his new music video “Sababa.”