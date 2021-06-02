Africa 54
June 02, 2021
On this edition of Africa 54, the United Nations says conditions are "very bad" tens of thousands of people from Central African Republic who fled violence that followed a December election to neighboring countries; At least 23 migrants from Africa drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, and 70 were rescued; As fighting in pockets of Ethiopia's Tigray region continues, local farmers are facing a shortage of seeds of and fertilizer, leading to dwindling food supplies.