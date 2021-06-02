Africa 54

June 02, 2021 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, the United Nations says conditions are "very bad" tens of thousands of people from Central African Republic who fled violence that followed a December election to neighboring countries; At least 23 migrants from Africa drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, and 70 were rescued; As fighting in pockets of Ethiopia's Tigray region continues, local farmers are facing a shortage of seeds of and fertilizer, leading to dwindling food supplies.

