June 16, 2021 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54: G7 leaders are moving forward with a vaccine sharing initiative that would see a billion shots spread worldwide, including in Africa; Sudan's prime minister is warning of the risk of chaos and civil war fomented by loyalists of the previous regime; & Some Ethiopian voters will go to the polls next week for elections that were delayed due to the Coronavirus. 

