On this edition of Africa 54: a third wave of COVID-19 in Senegal leaves hospitals without spare beds for the most severe cases as many race to get vaccinated; Three Olympic Refugee Team members from Kenya's Kakuma settlement are being cheered on by their family members. The U.S. is now sharing its COVID-19 doses, acting on the Biden administration's pledge to deliver a half-billion doses around the world over the next year.