Africa and Climate Change - Straight Talk Africa

In this episode of Straight Talk Africa, host Shaka Ssali, discussed Africa’s role in the United Nations Climate Action Summit held this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He is joined by Eric Kashambuzi, former UN Executive, Clarissa Kayosa Segun, a Human Rights and Development Consultant, Ambassador Sidi Sanneh, Former Gambian Foreign Minister and by VOA U.N. Correspondent Margaret Besheer