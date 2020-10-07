Agriculture as a pathway to prosperity in Africa - Straight Talk Africa
October 07, 2020 02:30 PM
This program will begin at 2:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
n this edition of Straight Talk Africa host Shaka Ssali explores how agriculture can become a critical pathway to prosperity in Africa. He is joined by Dr. Debisi Araba, Managing Director of the African Green Revolution Forum. Agriculture is not just about producing food, the right policies and economic frameworks can create sustainable jobs and provide economic opportunities and create gender equity.