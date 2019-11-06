Anglophone Crisis in Cameroon-Straight Talk Africa

In this episode of Straight Talk Africa, host Shaka Ssali examines the fundamental root causes of the ongoing political crisis in Cameroon. His guests are Dr. Emma Osong, activist and aerospace engineer for NASA, Dr. Ebenezer Akwanga, leader of the African People's Liberation Movement (APLM) and commander-in-chief of The Southern Cameroons Defense Forces, and Prof. Elvis Ngolle Ngolle, former cabinet minister of the government of Cameroon, and ruling party leader.