Fear and Loathing of Leprosy
February 12, 2021 01:24 PM
This week on Healthy Living, we delve into leprosy and how in Ethiopia, people with the disease face stigma and challenges. Also, how Nigeria's first floatation therapy center is helping boost wellness. And, we hear from some of you in Lagos on your mask-wearing strategy as the Coronavirus pandemic continues. These topics and more on the show this week. S1, E84