Health or Hype Behind Alternative Medicine

January 21, 2020 02:25 PM
On this edition of Healthy Living, we discuss alternative therapy - a set of products, practices, and theories not part of standard medical care but believed to have healing effects of medicine. First, to Zimbabwe for a look at how horses provide healing to children with disabilities and then to Nigeria where people are using creative arts to help with chronic illness. And, teenagers need more exercise according to the World Health Organization. Lastly, genetically sterilized mosquitoes could help fight Malaria. These topics and more on Healthy Living this week. S1, E24

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
