Mental Illness and Men

July 03, 2020 12:03 PM
On Healthy Living this week, how is the Coronavirus taking a toll on people's mental health in South Africa? We also hear from Dr. Christian Eyoum, a psychiatrist at Laquintinie Hospital in Cameroon, on how common mental illness is among men. And, a look at how virtual yoga is helping people cope with stress caused by being home more often during the pandemic. These stories and more on the show this week.  S1, Ep 52

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
Linord Moudou
