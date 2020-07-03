Mental Illness and Men

On Healthy Living this week, how is the Coronavirus taking a toll on people's mental health in South Africa? We also hear from Dr. Christian Eyoum, a psychiatrist at Laquintinie Hospital in Cameroon, on how common mental illness is among men. And, a look at how virtual yoga is helping people cope with stress caused by being home more often during the pandemic. These stories and more on the show this week. S1, Ep 52