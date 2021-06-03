Healthy Living, A Look at Suicide, S1, E100

June 03, 2021
This week on Healthy Living, we discuss the warning signs of suicide. We hear from expert Bright Shitemi, the Co-Founder and Executive Director of a nonprofit organization addressing mental health and illness among the youth in Kenya. And a look at how suicide rates in Uganda have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. This topic and more on this week's show. 

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
