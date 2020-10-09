Plastic Surgery and the Coronavirus Pandemic

October 09, 2020
This week on Healthy Living, plastic surgery and why there has been an increase of it in South Africa during the Coronavirus pandemic. We also hear from Dr. Taiwo Omosebi, a Consultant Plastic Surgeon in Lagos, on the difference between plastic surgery and reconstructive surgery. And, an Acid attack survivor shares her journey going through multiple surgeries to repair her skin injury. These topics and more on this week's show. S1, Ep66

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
