The Race to Contain the Coronavirus

March 25, 2020 02:48 PM
On Healthy Living this week, what is being done to contain China’s coronavirus. We hear from Professor Martin Antonio from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, for more on the illness. Also, in our “What’s new?” segment, a look at dark skin prosthetics being made in Nigeria and how researchers are beginning to make inroads in early detection for pancreatic cancer. These stories and more on this episode of Healthy Living. S1, E31

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
