The Race to Contain the Coronavirus

On Healthy Living this week, what is being done to contain China’s coronavirus. We hear from Professor Martin Antonio from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, for more on the illness. Also, in our “What’s new?” segment, a look at dark skin prosthetics being made in Nigeria and how researchers are beginning to make inroads in early detection for pancreatic cancer. These stories and more on this episode of Healthy Living. S1, E31