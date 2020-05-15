Red Carpet: Episode 53

This week on Red Carpet, a popular hairdo in Kenya makes a comeback while raising awareness about the Coronavirus. In the U.S., Beyonce and mother Tina Knowles Lawson are leading a campaign for more Coronavirus testing in their hometown of Houston, Texas. And, Netflix is releasing its newest African original series, Blood & Water, and Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee's film on black Vietnam War veterans. These stories and more on the show this week.