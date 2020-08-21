Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 67
August 21, 2020 09:00 AM
This week on Red Carpet, we bring you an interview with Malian music icon Oumou Sangaré. Also, Nigerian superstar Burna Boy drops a new album that includes collaborations with Naughty by Nature, Chris Martin of Coldplay, and Timbaland. And, how a Kenyan fashionista aims to help stop the spread of COVID-19 with his vibrant looks. These stories and more on this week's show.