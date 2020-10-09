Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 74
On Red Carpet this week, a look at how the Kikwetu festival in Kenya brought people together while social distancing during the pandemic. And, from refugee to filmmaker, we bring you an interview with Nigerian Kingsley Emmanuel on his film Lagos to Oslo. The South African hit 'Jerusalema' has gone viral with a dance challenge taking over the globe, but is there a film on the way too? These stories and more this week.