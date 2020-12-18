Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 84
December 18, 2020
On Red Carpet this week, Marvel Studios announces Chadwick Boseman's role won't be recast in the Black Panther sequel. Two female African athletes receive scholarships to attend a basketball academy in Senegal and a look at Durban's fashion show this year. We also hear from South African rising star Aubrey Qwana about his latest music. These stories and more on this week's show.