Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 84

December 18, 2020 09:11 AM
On Red Carpet this week, Marvel Studios announces Chadwick Boseman's role won't be recast in the Black Panther sequel. Two female African athletes receive scholarships to attend a basketball academy in Senegal and a look at Durban's fashion show this year. We also hear from South African rising star Aubrey Qwana about his latest music. These stories and more on this week's show.

