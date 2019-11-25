Signs and Causes of a Stroke

November 25, 2019
This week on Healthy Living, signs and causes of a stroke. We hear from Dr. Jazur Hooker, a Neurologist in Kenya who works with stroke survivors, as well as Dr. Guillaume Lamotte, a MedStar Georgetown University Hospital Fellow, joins the show for more on the topic. We also discuss the health benefits of garlic, tips from a dermatologist on how to get rid of acne, and midwifery students learning to use cutting-edge technology to bring life into this world in “What’s New?” These topics and more on this episode of Healthy Living. S1, E4

