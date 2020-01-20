Signs You May Have the Flu

This week on Healthy Living, we discuss the flu, a very contagious respiratory infection. Dr. Kouamé Claude, Chief Medical Officer at The Medical Center “Gens De Mer”, in Abidjan Cote D’ivoire, joins us via Skype for more on the symptoms and causes of the flu. According to a new study, a nap during the day could contribute to your well-being, find out how. Finally, we asked some of you in Lagos, Nigeria how you feel after taking a nap. These topics and more on this edition of Healthy Living.