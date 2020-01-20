Signs You May Have the Flu

January 20, 2020 10:26 AM
Download File
Embed

This week on Healthy Living, we discuss the flu, a very contagious respiratory infection. Dr. Kouamé Claude, Chief Medical Officer at The Medical Center “Gens De Mer”, in Abidjan Cote D’ivoire, joins us via Skype for more on the symptoms and causes of the flu. According to a new study, a nap during the day could contribute to your well-being, find out how. Finally, we asked some of you in Lagos, Nigeria how you feel after taking a nap. These topics and more on this edition of Healthy Living.

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
Latest Episodes
Mon, 01/20/2020 - 10:12
How Sex Workers Survive AIDS
Healthy Living, AIDs, S1, E21
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 11:24
Can Virtual Reality Help Our Mental Health?
Healthy Living, Flu, S1, E22
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 13:30
The Social Cost of Autism
Autism
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 13:24
Epilepsy: Causes and Symptoms
Epilepsy
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 13:19
Suicide's Global Reach
Suicide