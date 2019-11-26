Sounding the Alarm on Plastic in Drinking Water
November 26, 2019 01:04 PM
Micro Plastics in Drinking Water video player.
This week on Healthy Living, the World Health Organization is sounding the alarm on the effect of micro plastics in drinking water, we take a close look at the challenges for access to safe and clean water in Angola, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe, and a new floating laboratory in the U.S. is examining the quality water that flows through the nation’s capital and surrounding areas. These topics and more in this episode of Healthy Living. S1, E14