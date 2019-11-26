Sounding the Alarm on Plastic in Drinking Water

November 26, 2019 01:04 PM
Micro Plastics in Drinking Water video player.
Download File
Embed
Link

This week on Healthy Living, the World Health Organization is sounding the alarm on the effect of micro plastics in drinking water, we take a close look at the challenges for access to safe and clean water in Angola, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe, and a new floating laboratory in the U.S. is examining the quality water that flows through the nation’s capital and surrounding areas. These topics and more in this episode of Healthy Living. S1, E14

Latest Episodes
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 13:30
The Social Cost of Autism
Autism
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 13:24
Epilepsy: Causes and Symptoms
Epilepsy
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 13:19
Suicide's Global Reach
Suicide
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 13:12
Malaria and Children
Malaria and Children
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 12:54
Stress: Hidden Sources, Signs and Symptoms
Stress