South Sudan In Focus
January 20, 2021 11:07 AM
Some South Sudanese Americans who travelled to Washington D.C to witness the inauguration of U.S president elect Joseph Biden say they expect new administration in Washington to put more pressure on South Sudan’s transitional government to implement the revitalized peace agreement; owners of gyms and fitness centers in Juba say business is down as compared to the times before the outbreak of covid-19.